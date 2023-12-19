Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Decreased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.