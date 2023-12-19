Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 39,630,000 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

