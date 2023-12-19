argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. TD Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in argenx by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $455.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.37. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile



argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

