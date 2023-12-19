Argonaut Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
Argonaut Gold Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$367.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
