Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.45. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$51.65.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

