Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 969 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.
BSCQ stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
