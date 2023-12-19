Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

