Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,842,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.