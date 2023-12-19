Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

