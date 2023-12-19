Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $162,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

