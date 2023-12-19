Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS:HYD opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
