Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

