Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,089.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $477.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average of $444.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

