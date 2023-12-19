Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

