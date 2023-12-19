Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $41,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $436.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

