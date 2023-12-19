Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average is $253.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

