Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

