Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 642.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.