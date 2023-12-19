Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $801.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

