Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

