Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,685,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $168.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

