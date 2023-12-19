Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $168.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

