Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

