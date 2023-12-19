Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of ARVL opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrival by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 142.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 240,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

