Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

