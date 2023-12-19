Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 451,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

