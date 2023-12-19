Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director G Lawrence Buhl Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $73.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

