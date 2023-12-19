AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

