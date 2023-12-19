Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

MRK opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $268.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

