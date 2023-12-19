aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIFE

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

LIFE stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,900 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,094,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,040,982 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.