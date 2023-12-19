Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.54.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.