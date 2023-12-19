Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 989,260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $478.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.