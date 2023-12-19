Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 989,260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $478.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

