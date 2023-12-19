Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Head to Head Analysis

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.74% 106.93% 6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58 Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.17 $1.51 billion $1.92 11.88

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Albertsons Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albertsons Companies pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Albertsons Companies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.