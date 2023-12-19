Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 51.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

