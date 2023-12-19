B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 4.0 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

