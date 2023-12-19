B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 17,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BTG

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.