Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Lessened by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Baidu were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.