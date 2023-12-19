Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Lessened by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Baidu were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
