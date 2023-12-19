Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $4.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

