Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCH stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

