BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 61,700 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 249,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 262,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

