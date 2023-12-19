Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE BRN opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 96,797 shares of company stock worth $249,355. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

