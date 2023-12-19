Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.