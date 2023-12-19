Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $72.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

