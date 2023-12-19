Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$7.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.19. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.9147609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.