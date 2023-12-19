BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.
About BDO Unibank
