Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.