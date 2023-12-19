Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
