Beldex (BDX) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.24 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.49 or 0.05207031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00096106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,731,493 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,991,499 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

