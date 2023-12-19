Berenberg Bank Boosts Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 64

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 64 ($0.81) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CURY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Currys to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Currys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Currys

Currys Stock Performance

About Currys

Currys stock opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.26 million, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.41. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.35 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.