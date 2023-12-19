Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

