BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
