BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

